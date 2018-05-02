Panchpaoli cops arrest goon absconding for 5 years

Nagpur: The sleuths of Panchpaoli police on Wednesday arrested a notorious goon Mohammad Asraf alias Babu Sultan Ansari (32), who was absconding from last 5 years. Ansari who has been booked previously in various cases of attempt to murder and other offences, has last offence registered against him on April 26, 2014.

On Wednesday afternoon, cops received secret input regarding the whereabouts of Ansari that, he has arrived to his Navi Basti, Teka based home. Acting swiftly, the sleuths of Pachpoli police comprising API S S Suroshe, Constables Rajkumar Sharma, Jitendra Kharpuriya, Rakesh Tiwari, Deepak Sarate, Vishal Sakhre rushed to spot and surrounded Ansari’s residence. Though Ansari managed to escape the house however, cops managed to pouch on him and detained him after a short chase.

The arrest drive was supervised by DCP Zone 3, Rahul Maknikar and Senior PI Ashok Meshram, Pachpaoli Police Station.