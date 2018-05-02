Pachpaoli police arrest five, seize 152 litres of Mahua liquor

Nagpur: Pachpaoli police on Friday arrested five persons including a woman allegedly for selling Mahua liquor on the occasion of Pola. The cops also seized 152 litres of Mahua liquor worth Rs 15,200 from their possession.

The names of the accused were given as Raju Dadaram Lanjewar (36), a resident of Lashkaribagh, Kunal Vinayak Binekar (24), Nikhil Suresh Binekar (20) both residents of Tandapeth, Rani Mahaveer Sable (60), a resident of Naik Talav and Omprakash Chindhuji Ninave (20), a resident of Khairipura.

The arrest drive was supervised by DCP Zone 3 Rahul Makhnikar and ACP Walchand Munde.

Senior PI Ashok Meshram, PI (Crime) Mahesh Dhavan, API Suroshe, PSI Godbole, Constables Ashok Pund, Rajkumar Sharma, Chaban Shinghane, Jitendra Kharpuriya, Deepak Sarate, Rakesh Tiwari, Vishash, Sachin Bhimte, Balakrushna Rathod, Rahul Badiye and Chetan Gedam made the arrests.

Owing to the upcoming festive season the city cops have launched a special drive against the illegal liquor trade.