Heavy downpour throws traffic out of gear in city

Nagpur: The heavy rain on Saturday brought much-needed respite from humid weather for Nagpurians but the downpour threw traffic in city out of gear in many areas. The residents of Swavlambi Nagar and commuters faced severe trouble as they had to wade through waist-deep water logged on streets. Choked nullas added more woes as streets and low-lying areas were flooded with gushing water.

The rains led to traffic snarls in the area forcing traffic to be diverted to alternative routes due to water-logging in the low lying areas of Swavlambi Nagar and many other areas.