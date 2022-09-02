Pachpaoli cops nab 3 robbers, seize motorcycle, cell phones, cash

Advertisement

Nagpur: Pachpaoli Police arrested three robbers, who allegedly looted several people of thousands of rupees by impersonating as recovery agents of L&T Finance Services, and recovered a Hero Honda Hunk motorcycle, seven cell phones and some cash from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Narendra alias Nikki Dwarkaprasad Vishwakarma (25), a resident of Plot No 21, Hanuman Society, Vaishali Nagar, Aniket alias Tinu Ravi Dhanorkar (26), a resident of Plot No 141, Vaishali Nagar, and Shyam alias Babu Purshottam Kusere (30), a resident of Panchkula.

A resident of Plot No 56, Swaraj Town, Koradi, Paritosh Manna Nirai Manna (40) was going on his Honda Activa towards Thakkargram around 9.45 am on August 28. On Pachpaoli flyover, the accused trio, who were on a Hero Honda Hunk motorcycle (MH-12/GE3846), blocked him. Posing as recovery agents of L&T Finance Services, they told him that they would seize his vehicle for non-payment of loan. When Paritosh Manna refused to give them the keys of his vehicle, they thrashed him. They then snatched Rs 2,000 from his pocket and fled the spot. Following the victim’s complaint, police had registered a case under Sections 392, 323,504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

While patrolling the area, a police team detained the accused trio near Mahendra Nagar overhead water tank. During questioning, they confessed to committing the robbery. The team immediately seized the motorcycle worth Rs 50,000 being used by them for committing the crimes, seven cell phones valued at Rs 32,000 and four notes of Rs 500 denomination from their possession. Possibility of involvement of accused Narendra, Aniket and Shyam in other crimes cannot be ruled out.

The arrests were made by Senior PI Sanjay Mendhe, PI (II) Ravi Nagose, PSI Avinash Jaybhaye, PSI Rehmat Sheikh, NPC Romesh Menewar, PCs Rupesh Sahare, Hitesh Farkunde and Raju Shrivas under the overall supervision of DCP (Zone-III) Gajanan Rajmane and ACP (Lakadganj Division) Sachin Thorbole.

