Fake MSEDCL officer dupes man of Rs 1.06 lakh in Nagpur over power bill

Nagpur: Posing as an officer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), a cyber crook duped a middle-aged man of more than Rs 1.06 lakh lakh on the pretext of collecting outstanding power bill online.

The victim, Sanjay Sudhakar Kundipurwar (50), a resident of Plot No 1010, Ashirvad Nagar, Sakkardar, received a text message on his mobile phone that the electric connection to his house would be snapped for non-payment of outstanding power bill. As he did not receive the bill for the month, he contacted the cell number 9883856913 mentioned in the message. The caller asked Sanjay to upload the Mahavitaran App link. Sanjay uploaded the link and paid the power bill.

Soon the cyber crook pilfered Rs1.06 lakh from Sanjay bank account to the crook’s account with another bank. Realising that he was duped, Sanjay lodged a complaint with Sakkardara Police who later registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act, and started the probe.

