Free e-bus service for elderly, Divyang visiting pilgrim spots in Nagpur district

Nagpur: The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced a free bus service would be started for elderly and Divyang persons so that they can undertake pilgrimage to various spots in Nagpur district. This was announced by Gadkari at a camp held for distribution of appliances to Divyang persons under Vayoshree Yojana of the Central Government.

Under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, assistive devices are being distributed to the disabled and senior citizens under the Central Government’s Divyang Aid Yojana (ADIP- Assistance to Disabled Persons) and National Vayoshree Yojana for the empowerment of senior citizens.

Through the NMC, material distribution camps are being held constituency-wise in Nagpur. For East Nagpur beneficiaries, the camp was held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (Kachchi Visa) Maidan, Lakadganj. MLC Chandrasekhar Bawankule, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLC Pravin Datke, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B and Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, Additional Commissioners Deepak Kumar Meena andRam Joshi and other officials were present.

Speaking further, Gadkari said that it was a sincere attempt to bring happiness in the lives of disabled and senior citizens. Nagpur-Shegaon bus service is running for senior citizens to visit the pilgrimage site. Now double decker e-buses will be started to enable senior citizens and disabled people to visit Adasa, Nagpur to Mahur, Nagpur to Dhapewada. A relaxation centre will be created for senior citizens in Darshan Colony in East Nagpur.

Gadkari also lauded Narendra alias Balya Borkar, ex-corporator, who ensured that maximum beneficiaries, Divyang and elderly persons register for taking advantage of Central Government schemes. The programme was moderated by Renuka Deshkar. CMD of Alimco Sengupta proposed a vote of thanks. Deputy Commissioner Vijay Humane, Assistant Commissioner of Lakadganj Zone Ganesh Rathod, ex-corporators, Adv Dharmapal Meshram, Pradeep Pohane, Manoj Chafle, Pramod Pendke, Chetna Tank, Kanta Rarokar, Manisha Kothe, Manisha Dhawade, Manisha Atkare and Deepak Wadibhasme, along with Hemant Pardhi were prominently present.

