Owner and staff of Raj Royal Lawn booked, lawn sealed for violating COVID-19 norms

Nagpur: Cracking a whip on hall and lawn owners flouting COVID-19 norms issued by the Administration to contain Coronavirus pandemic, the vigilant officials of New Kamptee Police booked the owner and staff of renowned Kamptee-Nagpur road based Raj Royal Lawn here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, DCP Zone V Neelotpal on Wednesday night received an information that a wedding ceremony is underway at Raj Royal Lawn with more than 1500 guests. Acting swiftly on the inputs, DCP Neelotpal alerted his special squad comprising of API Vijay Bhise, NPC Chetan Jadhav, PC Ravindra Raut, PC Dinesh Yadav, PC Suraj Bharti, PC Harish Ingale to verify the information.

Following which a shocking revaluation came to fore. The lawn was hosting two wedding ceremonies wherein more than 1500 people marked their presences. The ceremonies also passed the 9 pm grossly. The COVID protocols comprising use of mask, sanitisers and social distancing norms and other were seen to be flouted on this occasion.

Immediately a team of New Kamptee PS under PI Crime Radheshyam Pal, API Kannake and other staff were called for assistance and owner of lawn Surendra Singh Gurudutt Singh, (54) resident of Vaishali Nagar, Pachpaoli, and persons who booked the lawn for reception, Md Aslam Md Siddiqui, (55) Sangharsh Nagar, Automotive Chowk, Sheikh Nisar, (50) Lodhipura Ganeshpeth, Shaukat Ali, (52) Koradi Road were apprehended and brought to PS New Kamptee. Offence under Sections 188, 269,270 r/w 34 of IPC and Epidemics Act was registered against them at PS New Kamptee.

DCP Neelotpal, further discussed this gross violation with District Collector Ravindra Thakre in coordination, Tehsildar Kamptee Arvind Hinge who was also called to the spot. Tehsildaar Kamptee sealed the lawn and prohibited it from holding any gathering till further orders.