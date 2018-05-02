6 Sensual Indian Movies

Would you like to relax? In this case, you can read a book, go for a walk, play at the 20 Bet casino, or watch a movie. Of course, you can find something great on Netflix. But what if you want to watch something unusual? In this case, these Indian movies will be the best.

Pardes, 1997

Kishore Lal, who once emigrated from India to America, arrives in his homeland to visit an old friend. When he sees his friend’s grown-up daughter Ganga, he decides to marry her off to his son. The parents wish their daughter happiness and hope for prosperity with a handsome and wealthy heir, but life makes its adjustments. After all, love is not born by fiat.

Veer-Zaara, 2004

This is a heartwarming love story between an Indian army pilot and a Pakistani girl. Accompanying each other as fate would have it, Veer and Zara realize they are dear to each other. Religious and national prejudices stand in the way of the lovers.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 2001

Family values remain the same at all times. A quarrel between a father and his adopted son, who has married in spite of the prohibition, leaves no hope of reconciliation for the couple. To bring their runaway grandson back into the family, the grandmothers ask his named brother to find him.

Vivah, 2006

Young Prem is quite content with his life and has no plans to marry. After finishing his studies, he is going to enjoy life. Prem’s parents have decided everything for him and it just so happens that a forced acquaintance with Poonam develops into something more. A challenge awaits the lovers on the road to happiness.

Something Happens, 1998

Little Anjoli lost her mother several years ago. Tina had time to write several letters to her daughter, which the girl read when she was eight years old. In one of the letters, Anjoli learns about her namesake, her father’s childhood friend. Tina felt guilty for separating her friends because she knew about the older Anjoli’s secret love. It would seem that everyone has their own life path, but could they still be happy?

Dil To Pagal Hai, 1997

Inveterate womanizer Rahul doesn’t believe in a happy family life. He has a creative directing job and a free lifestyle. He treats the adoration of dancer Nisha with derision. But one day Nisha gets injured and Rahul hires an actress from outside. Unexpectedly, they both realize that they are meant for each other.