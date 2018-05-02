Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Owaisi reminds PMO of Preamble after train seat is turned into temple

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reminded the Prime Minister’s Office about the Preamble of the Constitution, after a seat of the Kashi Mahakal Express, which was inaugurated by Narendra Modi, was turned into a Shiva temple.

    The Kashi Mahakal Express (Varanasi-Indore) was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing yesterday.

    Seat number 64 of coach B5 in the train, that connects three Jyotirlingas in two states, was turned into a mini-temple devoted to Lord Shiva.

    Quoting ANI’s tweet on the mini-temple, Owaisi shared a picture of the Indian Constitution’s Preamble and mentioned PMO’s handle. “We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic and to secure to all its citizens: justice, social, economic and political; liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equality of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation; in our constituent assembly this twenty-sixth day of November 1949, do hereby adopt, enact and give to ourselves this Constitution,” read the photo shared by Owaisi.

    Kashi-Mahakal Express connects Omkareshwar (near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi) Jyotirlingas. It will start plying regularly from February 20. The railway authorities have kept pictures dedicated to Lord Shiva on the seat, they are also mulling to keep this seat reserved for the Lord in the days ahead.

