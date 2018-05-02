Hellokids Wonderbeats Preschool celebrates annual day

Hellokids Wonderbeats International Preschool recently celebrated its Annual Sports Meet, LAKSHYA, in the school premise. The four day celebration was held from 11th to 14th February and the toddlers participated with full verve and vigour.

It was a delight to see the excitement with which the students challenged themselves to attempt various sporting events which included crawling, racing and hurdles.

The school ground, decorated ornately with banners, quotes and balloons reverbated with the sound of cheers. Director Mrs.Siddhi Lalit Dole congratulated the staff for successful planning and execution of the event.