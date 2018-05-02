Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 17th, 2020

    Hellokids Wonderbeats Preschool celebrates annual day

    Hellokids Wonderbeats International Preschool recently celebrated its Annual Sports Meet, LAKSHYA, in the school premise. The four day celebration was held from 11th to 14th February and the toddlers participated with full verve and vigour.

    It was a delight to see the excitement with which the students challenged themselves to attempt various sporting events which included crawling, racing and hurdles.

    The school ground, decorated ornately with banners, quotes and balloons reverbated with the sound of cheers. Director Mrs.Siddhi Lalit Dole congratulated the staff for successful planning and execution of the event.

    Happening Nagpur
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Arslan Goni all set to debut in Web Series
    Nagpur Crime News
    18-yr old boy robbed of Rs 40,000 cash in Gandhibagh
    18-yr old boy robbed of Rs 40,000 cash in Gandhibagh
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    नवीन शैक्षणिक धोरणाचे दुष्परिणाम बहुजन समाजावर होणार : घोडेस्वार
    नवीन शैक्षणिक धोरणाचे दुष्परिणाम बहुजन समाजावर होणार : घोडेस्वार
    आर. आर. पाटील यांचे निर्मलस्थळ लवकरच विकसीत करणार – उपमुख्यमंत्री
    आर. आर. पाटील यांचे निर्मलस्थळ लवकरच विकसीत करणार – उपमुख्यमंत्री
    Hindi News
    वीडियो : पिता ही नहीं, मां और नानी के साथ भी किया ‘ प्लास्टो’ PLASTO कंपनी के संचालकों ने ‘ फ्रॉड ‘
    वीडियो : पिता ही नहीं, मां और नानी के साथ भी किया ‘ प्लास्टो’ PLASTO कंपनी के संचालकों ने ‘ फ्रॉड ‘
    मेहतर समाज के बच्चों के लिए शुरू हुआ आरटीई मार्गदर्शन केंद्र
    मेहतर समाज के बच्चों के लिए शुरू हुआ आरटीई मार्गदर्शन केंद्र
    Trending News
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    Featured News
    Nirbhaya convict Vinay on hunger strike
    Nirbhaya convict Vinay on hunger strike
    4 of marriage party killed as bus hits container on Nagpur-Bhandara road
    4 of marriage party killed as bus hits container on Nagpur-Bhandara road
    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    मेहतर समाज के बच्चों के लिए शुरू हुआ आरटीई मार्गदर्शन केंद्र
    मेहतर समाज के बच्चों के लिए शुरू हुआ आरटीई मार्गदर्शन केंद्र
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    ट्रम्प दौरे पर शिवसेना का मोदी पर तंज कहा ‘ दीवार बनाओ, गरीबी छिपाओ, दौरे पर 100 करोड़ का खर्च क्यों ‘
    ट्रम्प दौरे पर शिवसेना का मोदी पर तंज कहा ‘ दीवार बनाओ, गरीबी छिपाओ, दौरे पर 100 करोड़ का खर्च क्यों ‘
    Rash driving costs a youth his life in Kotwali
    Rash driving costs a youth his life in Kotwali
    Rs 9 lakh worth diamond jewellery, Rolex watch stolen from house in Sadar
    Rs 9 lakh worth diamond jewellery, Rolex watch stolen from house in Sadar
    नवीन शैक्षणिक धोरणाचे दुष्परिणाम बहुजन समाजावर होणार : घोडेस्वार
    नवीन शैक्षणिक धोरणाचे दुष्परिणाम बहुजन समाजावर होणार : घोडेस्वार
    ‘माय हार्ट माय नागपूर’….आज उलगडणार रहस्य
    ‘माय हार्ट माय नागपूर’….आज उलगडणार रहस्य
    रमाई आवास योजनेच्या रखडलेल्या प्रकरणांसाठी निवेदन
    रमाई आवास योजनेच्या रखडलेल्या प्रकरणांसाठी निवेदन
    लोककला हा आपला इतिहास : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    लोककला हा आपला इतिहास : ना. नितीन गडकरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145