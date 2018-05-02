Overtaking truck knocks middle aged man dead in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A 48-year-old man lost his life after a recklessly driven truck dashed his moped from behind, near Dabha Toll Naka on Thursday. The incident occurred under jurisdiction of Gittikhadan police. The truck was overtaking the victim when the mishap occurred.

According to police sources, Arvind Mohanrao Jane, a resident of Friends Colony, was on his way to Toll Naka from Wadi. At around 12 noon, when he was crossing Dabha Toll Naka on his Suzuki Access (MH/31/EZ/8240), a recklessly driven truck (RJ/11/GB/5366) tried to overtake Arvind and dashed his moped. Owing to impact Arvind fell on the road and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to nearby hospital by locals. However, the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Based on the complaint lodged by Praful Wasudev Bokre (31), a resident of K T Nagar, Gittikhadan police have booked the accused truck driver under the relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe.