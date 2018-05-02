Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur

Licenses of couple of liquor shops cancelled for violating Excise norms

Nagpur: In yet another damning revelation, wine shops in Nagpur have been found delivering liquor at doorsteps of customers to earn extra money. As illegal practice was exposed, the State Excise Department acted tough and penalised the offenders. A number of guilty wine shops faced stern actions at the hands of Excise officials, informed Excise Superintendent, Pramod Sonone to Nagpur Today.

“We have been observing such scenario for quite sometime now. Following the confirmation, the Excise officials started cracking whip on the wine shops for illegally delivering liquor at doorsteps. We have even cancelled the licenses of couple of liquor shops for violating Excise norms,” said the Excise Superintendent.

According to the Excise Superintendent of State Excise Department of Nagpur City, people who drink and sell liquor need to comply with the norms of Maharashtra Excise Department. He stated to Nagpur Today that the department’s action was completely based on the complaints or inputs received and clarified that “Excise Department don’t unnecessarily harass people for consuming alcohol in the comfort of their homes.”

On the condition of anonymity, a source from local wine shop revealed to Nagpur Today that, if a customer is known to us (mostly) and promises us more money, we do not hesitate in showing up at their doorsteps with liquor bottles. Earlier Nagpur Today had also exposed the nasty trick of online food delivery boys who were also found delivering liquor and cigarettes to their customers to earn extra bucks.

It is pertinent to mention that the idea of online delivery of liquor at doorsteps was mooted by former State Excise Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule back in 2018. Though the move was immediately scrapped following a series of protests and criticisms. However, it seems, the city based wine shops have started capitalizing on the former excise minister’s concept to earn moolah.

– Shubham Nagdeve