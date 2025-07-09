Overnight Downpour Soaks Nagpur with 172.2 mm Rain; Schools Shut, Alert Issued

Advertisement



Nagpur: The second capital of Maharashtra, Nagpur, continues to reel under intense rainfall as heavy showers lashed the city overnight. Rain that began on Sunday has now continued into the third straight day. By 5:30 AM on Wednesday morning, the city recorded a staggering 172.2 mm of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for the district, warning of heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Daily Life Disrupted

The incessant downpour has brought city life to a near standstill. Widespread waterlogging has been reported across several areas, from major commercial zones to low-lying residential streets and narrow lanes. In many places, roads have turned into water-filled stretches, making vehicle movement sluggish and hazardous. Residents are struggling to step out for essential needs, and major roads are witnessing severe traffic jams during peak hours.

Gold Rate 08 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700/- Silver/Kg 1,08,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

All Schools Closed Today

Taking precautionary measures in light of the continued rainfall and the IMD alert, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar has declared a holiday for all schools — both government and private — across the district on Wednesday. The decision was made to ensure student safety, as movement around the city remains challenging.

Disaster Response Teams on Standby

With several incidents of trees falling reported across the city, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the District Disaster Management Authority have been placed on high alert. Quick Response Teams and fire brigade units have been deployed across sensitive zones to handle any emergency situations promptly. Additionally, the NMC has released helpline numbers to help citizens access assistance during this period of crisis.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as rainfall is expected to persist through the day.