Nagpur News Today: July 9 Highlights — Schools Shut, Crime Updates, Heavy Rains Continue

Looking for the latest update on Nagpur? Here are the top news stories from Nagpur in the last 24 hours, covering weather disruptions, crime reports, civic decisions, education, and more.

Weather and Civic Alerts

Heavy rainfall continues to disrupt normal life in Nagpur. Persistent showers have led to widespread waterlogging , tree falls, and slowed traffic movement.

All schools and colleges in Nagpur will remain closed today (Wednesday, July 9) as per orders from District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar. The precautionary measure was taken due to continued rainfall and further alerts issued by the weather department.

The Nagpur Fire and Emergency Services responded to multiple calls regarding tree collapses and urban flooding.

Despite ongoing rain, water levels in Ambazari and Gorewada lakes are reported to be below danger marks.

Crime and Public Safety

A murder case has been reported along with a string of burglaries that continue to trouble residents.

An electrocution-related death was reported during the rain.

In a major legal update, domestic violence charges filed against a Shiv Sena leader have been dismissed by the court.

Rising concerns over the surge in burglaries in recent weeks have prompted local police to increase night patrolling in vulnerable areas.

Education and Appointments

The selection process for the Vice Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) is currently underway.

Students from a local science college in Nagpur have qualified in the IIT JAM entrance exam, marking a significant academic success.

in Nagpur have , marking a significant academic success. NDVA elections have concluded, with new leadership appointments announced.

Sports and Achievements

A shooter and a swimmer from Nagpur have been selected to represent India at international championships. Their achievements are being hailed as a proud moment for the city.

Other Developments

A nationwide strike is expected today (July 9). If it proceeds, it may disrupt banking, transportation, and essential services. Citizens are advised to plan accordingly.

Maharashtra is expected to receive back a historic Maratha sword — a prized artefact linked to the state's warrior legacy.

Nagpur continues to face rain-related disruptions with schools closed, crime incidents on the rise, and civic teams on alert. Residents are advised to stay indoors where possible, avoid waterlogged areas, and monitor official updates through government and media channels.