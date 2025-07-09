Heavy Rains Lash Nagpur and Vidarbha, Casualties Reported in Gadchiroli and Gondia

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Vidarbha region witnessed intense rainfall over the past 24 hours, with several districts recording significant downpours. Nagpur district received 77.9 mm of rainfall, while Bhandara and Gondia reported the highest—114.5 mm and 116.4 mm, respectively.

Casualties Reported

Tragic incidents were reported in Gadchiroli and Gondia districts due to the extreme weather. In Kurkheda (Gadchiroli), two people drowned in a farm pond, while in Tirora (Gondia), a man died after a tree fell on him during the storm.

Gold Rate 08 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,500 /- Gold 22 KT 90,700/- Silver/Kg 1,08,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Rainfall Highlights Across Vidarbha

According to the Meteorological Department, all parts of the region have received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours:

Nagpur District: Bhiwapur: 118.6 mm Ramtek: 107 mm Mouda & Katol: 100.3 mm Kuhi: 98.2 mm Nagpur City: 67.8 mm Nagpur Rural: 64.7 mm Cumulative so far: 148.9 mm (48.9% of the average seasonal rainfall)

Bhandara: Last 24 hrs: 114.5 mm Total: 215.6 mm (56.4%)

Gondia: Last 24 hrs: 116.4 mm Total: 236.7 mm (57%)

Chandrapur: Highest in Brahmapuri: 162.8 mm, Nagbhid: 152.4 mm Total: 143.4 mm (40.1%)

Gadchiroli: Highest in Desaiganj (Wadsa): 169.6 mm, Korchi: 167.4 mm Total: 237.1 mm (75.4%)

Wardha: Last 24 hrs: 38.3 mm Total: 68.2 mm (24.9%)



Overall Monsoon Status

In Amravati Division, the region has received 165.8 mm of rainfall, accounting for 45.8% of its seasonal average. The IMD has warned of continued rainfall in the coming days, and local authorities remain on alert for any emergency responses.

Residents are advised to stay indoors where possible and exercise caution while traveling, especially in rural and low-lying areas.