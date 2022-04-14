Over month into protest, CAPF job seekers’ plight still unheard in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Despite the protest of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) aspirants have crossed a period of a month in Nagpur, with protestors turning to hunger and water strike to make their demands meet; there’s no avail. Around 100 persons whose names were in the final merit list of CAPF’s seven companies, but didn’t get the job are agitating.

Notably, UPSC had advertised 60,000 constable posts for CAPF’s seven companies but filled up only 55,000 posts. Around 100 persons whose names were in the final merit list but did not get jobs are protesting since last year at various places.

The aspirants had shifted their protest to the Second Capital of the State last month after failing to get any response from the Central Government in Delhi.

CAPF aspirants seeking Gadkari’s help:

Advertisement

Knowing the distinguished personality of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, one of the most influential politicians in the country; CAPF aspirants had switched their agitation to Nagpur seeking his aide. However, a period of over a month has passed but there’s no relief for the agitators. Frustrated over which, around 20 agitators have switched to indefinite hunger strike. Many had to shift to hospitals as their health deteriorated.

It is pertinent to mention that the protestors are firm that they are not willing to move unless their demands are met.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement