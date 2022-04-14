Nilambari Jagdale: Nagpur’s daughter becomes DIG in Punjab Police

Advertisement

Nagpur: A daughter born in Orange City’s middle class family has become famous as Lady Singham in the Punjab police. The IPS officer Nilambari Vijay Jagdale has recently been promoted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Punjab Police. The outstanding success of Jagdale has made Nagpur a proud city.

Nilambari is an IPS officer of 2008 batch. She is the first woman IPS officer assuming the post of SSP in Chandigarh. According to her father Vijay, her quest and passion made her an IPS officer. For achieving her goal, she even sacrificed a lucrative job in a multinational company. Famous as a Lady Singham, the police officer Nilambari Jagdale is tightening noose around a number of hardcore criminals in Punjab.

Early life:

Nilambari was born in Sitabuldi-based Dr Mangala Ketkar’s Maternity Home in 1981. She completed her pre-primary education for Class 1 to 4 from Dharampeth’s Paranjape Primary School. She was a student of Hadas High School as a class 5 and 6 student. Later, Nilambari completed her Class 7 and 8 study in Amravati’s Achalpur City High School and studied in Class 9 and 10 at Ravi Nagar-based CP & Berar School. After studying in Class 11 and 12 Congress Nagar’s Shivaji science College, Nilambari completed her Computer Science course from VRCE. In 2004 her mother passed away and she grew under the tutelage of her aunt (father’s sister). Her father Vijay retired as Assistant Manager of a bank in 2010. After becoming an IPS officer, she got married to Dr Chaitanya Mahajan, a Nagpur resident, in 2008. The couple has a 7-year old daughter Nitya. Her husband is a Lt Colonel in the Medical Wing of the Indian Army. He is doing MD in Delhi.

Advertisement

According to Nilambari’s father, she got her first posting in Punjab’s Ropar as SSP. Later, Nilambari was posted as SP in Ludhiana and ASP in Pathankot. She played a major role as police officer during the recently held Assembly elections in Punjab. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to Pathankot for poll campaigning, Nilambari received him at the airport.

The IPS officer Nilambari Jagdale says, “Police Department is such a department where the victim can be provided an immediate justice. All trust the Police Department. My dream to become an IPS officer came true. But to express some pain is very difficult. Police service is not less than an ‘Agnipariksha. Total dedication is a must for serving in the Police Department. This inspiring quality has been bestowed upon me by my family,” the police officer said with pride reflecting on her face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement