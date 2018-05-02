Over 4 lakh people beat Covid-19 in Nagpur, recovery rate at 88.68%

Nagpur: With 5,708 persons successfully beating the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in last 24-hours, sum of 4,04,702 people recovered in Nagpur District. Besides, Nagpur District also reported 2,532 fresh cases and 67 fatalities.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,200 were from rural areas and 1,319 cases from Nagpur city alone while 13 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 35 were reported from Nagpur city, 19 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 13 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,56,380 while the number of deaths rose to 8,325.

In the day 5,708 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,04,702 Following which recovery rate has improved to 88.68%

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 43,353 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



