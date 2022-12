New Executive of BJYM South-West Nagpur announced

Nagpur: The new Executive of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) South-West Nagpur was announced on Friday.

Accordingly, Nilesh Raut has been made President, Karan Yadav, Bhupendra Borkar, Nagesh Sathavane and Sunil Sondavle are General Secretaries. The Sampark Pramukh (Contact Head) is Ashutosh Bhagat while Vedant Joshi and Yash Chaudhary are Joint Sampark Pramukhs. Amit Gupta is Treasurer and Yash Bhagat has been made Publicity Chief, according to a press release issued by Parendra (Vicky) Patle, BJYM President, Nagpur City.

Advertisement

The Executive was announced after consent given by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Nagpur City President Pravin Datke, former Mayor Sandeep Joshi and South-West BJP Board President Kishore Wankhede.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement