Over 1500 women defrauded in the name of making PAN cards, 2 booked

Nagpur: Amid the ongoing lockdown, the fraudulent activities too have ceased to exist. In a similar such fraud MIDC police have booked

two persons, including a senior citizen, for defrauding more than 1,587 women of over Rs 3.90 lakh by opening a self-help group.

Identified as Mohandas Karamchand Kusbat (67) and Priyanka Dikondwar (25), the accused are the residents of Matoshree nagar, Wanadongri. The accused duo had started Rashtra Adhaar Gruha Bachat Gat at the residence of Jyotsna Rajesh Tagde at A/105, Rai Town II, Isasani.

After making Jyotsna Tagde (38) as a member, they asked her to fill the membership forms from other women.They then collected Rs 3,90,950 from more that 1,587 women for preparing PAN cards and escaped.

Following Jyotsna’s complaint, police registered an offence under sections 406, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused duo. Further investigations are underway.