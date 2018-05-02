Crime under lockdown : 4 caught breaking BoI’s ATM in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: Nagpur police are currently facing double burden of maintaining lockdown norms while also keeping a track of crime activities. Now Ganeshpeth police have arrested a 4 members of a gang for attempting to break open an automated teller machine (ATM) of Bank of India at Jadhav Chowk on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rajendra Hajarilal Meravi (24), a resident of Panchayat Koyli Khapa, Taluka Baihar, Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Nikhil Narayanji Vaidya (19), a resident of Mangrul, District Wardha, Guddu Shobharao Uikey (28), a resident of Manaksarra, Kodopar,Tehsil Lakhnadon, District Seoni (MP) and Kishor Bhaurao Chaudhari (35), a resident of Sinjar, Jalalkheda.

According to Police, Sachin Shendre, ATM In-charge of Bank of India came to know that thieves made a futile attempt to break open the ATM at Jadhav Chowk on Monday. He immediately informed Bhimrao Nimje, Security Supervisor, about it.

Nimje and his staff visited the ATM kiosk for inspection. Nimje found the broken parts of the ATM and lodged a complaint with the police.

After registering a case under Section 379, 511 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, cops investigated the case and took the accused quartet into custody. The arrests were made by senior PI S S Kumre, API Riyaz Mulani, ASI Kishor Suryavanshi and others under the supervision of DCP (Zone III) Rahul Maknikar and ACP Pardeshi.