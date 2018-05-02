Lightning strikes man in Hingna

Nagpur: Amid storm and heavy rains that lashed the city on Tuesday, a 32 year old man died after being struck by lightning at a farm near Vyahad in Hingna area Monday evening.

The deceased, Girish Sambhaji Poharkar was a resident of Vyahad. Girish, his friends Iqbal Sheikh, Vijay Kshirsagar, Suraj Satpute, Parvez Pathan and Khushal Belkhode had gone to Sanjay Bhusari’s farm.

Suddenly, lightning struck the farm killing Girish on the spot. Hingna Police started the probe after registering an accidental death case