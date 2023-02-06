Over 1,300 killed as deadliest quake in century hits Turkey, Syria

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing at least 1,300 people. The toll is expected to rise further.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the death toll to 912, bringing overall death toll in Turkey and Syria to more than 1,300.

Vice President Fuat Oktay also reported that more than 1,700 buildings were damaged across 10 Turkish cities.

The death toll in government-held areas of Syria was 237 with more than 630 injured, according to Syrian state media. At least 120 people were killed in rebel-held areas, according to the White Helmets.

One of the largest earthquakes to hit Turkey in more than a century, it caused vibrations throughout the area, collapsed buildings, and forced people to flee into the streets.

Turkish President said on Twitter that ‘search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched’ to the areas hit by the quake.

Condolences poured in from across the world after the massive quake hit Turkey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled the loss of lives in the massive earthquake.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also tweeted and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic earthquake.

‘Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Turkiye,’ he wrote on Twitter as he conveyed his support to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The US National Security Advisor also took to Twitter and assured Turkey of timely assistance for the quake-hit country to cope well.

Videos circulating on social media showed multiple collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria with terrified locals huddling on the streets.

Several provinces in Southern Turkey also reported the loss of lives.

There were reports of destroyed buildings in Turkey and Syria, where tremors also were felt.

Multiple aftershocks followed the quake.

