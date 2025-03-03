Nagpur Chapter of ICSI Felicitates CS Exam Achievers; Akola’s Divyani Sawana Secures All India Rank 3

The result of Company Secretaries Examinations for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022), December, 2024 Session was declared on 25th February, 2025.

Total 92 students qualified the CS Executive Program and total 60 Students qualifies the professional examination from the jurisdiction of Nagpur Chapter of WIRC of ICSI.

Ms. Divyani Nilesh Sawana from Akola, student under the jurisdiction of Nagpur Chapter of WIRC of ICSI achieved All India third rank in Professional Program old syllabus.

Nagpur Chapter of WIRC of ICSI organized a felicitation program on 1st March 2025 at Nagpur Chapter Office, for all those students who have qualified the CS Executive (All Modules) and CS Professional (All Modules) examination held in December 2024.

Total 110 students along with their parents were participated in the felicitation program .CS Sarrah Katawala, Chairperson of Nagpur Chapter of WIRC of ICSI and CS Khushal Bajaj, member & Chairman of PDC of Nagpur Chapter preset during the occasion. both congratulate students on their success. A motivational sessional was also organized for students on that occasion. Students & parents share their experience on that occasion. It was an opportunity for students to celebrate hard work and achievement.