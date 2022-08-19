Out of the Box thinking is Necessary for Nations Development…. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar

Bharti VishvadyalayaDurg has organized a Webinar on *“Role of NEP 2020 in Framing Future for Nation”*. Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar aRenowned Motivational Speaker and Senior Academician from Nagpur, was Key note speaker. It was Live on google meet platform. DrShashikantTamrakar HOD welcome and introduce speaker to the audience.

DrSushilChandrakar Chancellor , Bharti Vishvavidyalay, Dr H K Pathak Vice Chancellor , DrVirendra Kumar Shrivastava Registrar, Prof . LalitBhayya , Dr. Mukesh Ray , DrGurusharanLal, DrAalok Bhatt, DrBhavnaGanghel , DrSangitaBhattachraya and all staff of Bharti Vishvadyalay was online for webinar.

DrSushilChandrakar Chancellor extend his best wishes and blessings for the event. .Dr H K Pathak Vice Chancellor express his views and state the importance of NEP to the audience.

DrVirendra Kumar Shrivastava Registrar says that New Education policies focus will be on 360-degree approach to education. He further throw light on Academic Credit bank (ACB) in NEP, How this new NEP will be helpful to the students become employable , When the new NEP will come in force , While explaining the Role, Responsibilities and Opportunities for teacher he says that National Education Policy 2020 , has totally changed the role of teacher. Teacher should not confine him to his field only. He should possesses the all round knowledge to fulfill demand of hour. So the role of teacher in coming days is very crucial to frame the future of India.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar nicely explain the importance of subject. Majority of viewers around the globe was on line for the webinar . He share present status of academics and gave brief idea about societies and Govts expectations from teacher as a whole. He explained Aim, Principles , Structure of NEP to the online participants of webinar. He is a renowned Academician of central India and in this field since last thirty two years. He has proved his expertise by serving renowned educational groups of Maharashtra and MP and CG. He has done Post graduation and PhD from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur in Mechanical Engineering. He has done MBA in HR and MKTNG from RTMNU Nagpur He is recipient of seven National and International Level Awards for his outstanding contribution to the field of academics and research.

He has visited UK, Singapore, China to present research papers in International Conferences. He is having sixty threeresearch papers to his credit which are published in International Journals and Conferences. In his delivery Dr. Uttarwar elaborate the importance of Implementation of NEP for better future of India. He says that teacher has to play key role in Nation Building, in NEP2020. Teachers should work to improve logical thinking ability of child in his early age of three to six years which is a crucial phase.Dr. Uttarwar further says that, 85 % of child’s brain develops in this age group, which should be framed cautiously. That’s why he says that role of Primary and secondary teacher is of utmost importance. He states that Out of the Box thinking is necessary among students for nations Development. He quotes various examples of out of the Box Thinking related to renowned scientists of of World.

He further explained how teaching learning and assessment shall be in future if it is work from home mode of working? How industry will adjust with this type of situation? How the roles of faculty members would change in the modern and new education system? Why industry oriented courses are on a priority and what should be done for development faculty members on these lines? How the new NEP and industry would go together? What kind of training is required for faculty development in the new NEP .He further says that . He further elaborate about ancient education system of our country. The rich heritage of ancient and eternal Indian knowledge and thought has been a guiding light for this Policy. The pursuit of knowledge (Jnan), wisdom (Pragyaa), and truth (Satya) was always considered in Indian thought and philosophy as the highest human goal. The aim of education in ancient India was not just the acquisition of knowledge as preparation for life in this world, or life beyond schooling, but for the complete realization and liberation of the self. World-class institutions of ancient India such as Takshashila, Nalanda,Vikramshila, Vallabhi, set the highest standards of multidisciplinary teaching and research and hosted scholars and students from across backgrounds and countries. The

Indian education system produced great scholars such as Charaka, Susruta, Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracharya, Brahmagupta, Chanakya, ChakrapaniDatta, Madhava, Panini, Patanjali, Nagarjuna, Gautama, Pingala, Sankardev, Maitreyi, Gargi and Thiruvalluvar, among numerous others, who made seminal contributions to world knowledge in diverse fields such as mathematics, astronomy, metallurgy, medical science and surgery, civil engineering, architecture, shipbuilding and navigation, yoga, fine arts, chess, and more. Indian culture and philosophy have had a strong influence on the world. These rich legacies to world heritage must not only be nurtured and preserved for posterity but also researched, enhanced, and put to new uses through our education system.

The new education policy must provide to all students, irrespective of their place of residence, a quality education system, with particular focus on historically marginalized, disadvantaged, and underrepresented groups. Education is a great leveler and is the best tool for achieving economic and social mobility, inclusion, andequality. Initiatives must be in place to ensure that all students from such groups, despite inherent obstacles, are provided various targeted opportunities to enter and excel in the educational system. Govt is also planning to give all sort of training to teachers. Further Dr. S SUttarwar explain structure of NEP and the role of NEP for better future of India.He says that In NEP 2020, school education structure is modified with Pedogogical and Curricular restructuring of 5+3+3+4 covering the ages 3-18 years. There are four stages .first is foundational stage which is from age 3 to 6 for anganwadi or pre school. Age 6-8 , two years is for class 1 and 2. Second stage is preparatory stage in the age 8-11 ie three years for class 3 to 5. Third stage is middle stage at age 11 to 14, ie 3 years for class 6 to 8. And forth stage is secondary at the age 14-18 ie four years for class 9 to 12. In current system age group 3 to 6 is not covered in 10+2 structure.as class 1 begins at age 6. In 5+3+3+4 structure a strong base of early childhood care and education from age 3 is included which will promote better learning’s. Dr. Uttarwar nicely explain the importance of subject.Dr. Uttarwar further says that, 85 % of child’s brain develops in this age group, which should be framed properly. He lucidly explains queries asked by online participants.

Anchor has nicely navigate the event and express views effectively during webinar and has also given heed to various points of NEP and thanked key note Speaker DrUttarwar for his lucid delivery. Speaker extend his thanks to organizersfor excellent and smart work of live broadcasting of webinar on Google meet and thanked Organizing team for inviting him for the webinar. DrTamrakar proposes vote of thanks.

