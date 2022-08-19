Independence Day Celebration at School of Scholars (SOS) Wanadongri

Nagpur: School of Scholars, Wanadongri Celebrated 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at school with a series of events. Mr Kaustav Chatterjee, renowned environmentalist and founder of Green Vigil Foundation was the Chief Guest for the occasion. The rain did not dampen the spirits of the young students who had come to school with the fervour of freedom in their hearts and love for their motherland

Chief Guest Mr Kaustav Chatterjee along with Dr. Kavita Nagarajan , Sr. Principal, SOS Wanadongri & other Teachers of the school, hoisted the National Flag . As it fluttered in the strong wind it spread the message of the importance of FREEDOM all around The school went live on facebook with the programme so that even parents at home could join the celebration.

The main attraction of the independence day celebration was the fusion of music and art. As the patriotic song was being sung by the school choir the three ace artists of the school , Nirbhay Kumbhare ,Ms Kirti Chintala, Parth Kondekar got down to pouring their hearts out on the Canvas glorifying freedom in various hues and styles . Felicitation of the school toppers was also a vital part of this ceremony. The school took the opportunity to felicitate the toppers of AISSE & AISSCE Examinations’22 with silver medallions.

In his address, Mr. Kaustav Chatterjee briefed the students that “Azadi” is a small word but it carries immeasurable weight. He also requested students to follow a sustainable lifestyle and contribute towards combating the climate crisis. He ended his speech by thanking the school and management for grooming students like the school alumni Ms. Surbhi Jaiswal a product of School of Scholars who is an environmentalist in the true sense of the word.

