“PukartaChala Hun Mai“ Was a wonderful Live Program– Dr. S SUttarwar.

Versatile GpNagpur has arranged “Koi Mil Gaya ……..” A live program of foot stepping songs at Arpan Hall MorBhavan Nagpur.Versatile Gphas given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. It was a house full show. It is unique program byVersatile Gpfor journey of sweet Songs. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Mr Sanjeev Jagtap who are renowned singer from Nagpur , was Guest for the Event. DR Sanjay Uttarwar presents a evergreen Song Tauba Ye MatwaliChal…….… from a super hit film of seventees“ PattharKeSanam“Starring Manoj Kumar and WahidaRehmanand received loud applaud from Audience. TusharRangari, Rupali Roy, Jaya Dhabekat, JyotiKhobragade ,NarendraIngale, Ashok Burde, Raju Adkane, JitendraVerma, Shankar Dongre, Anand Raj Anand, was singers who has performed during show. TusharRangari is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Nagpur. Concept and organizer was DhanrajThaokar and TusharRangari, and Anchor wasAnand Raj Anand. Show was live at from MorBhavan.

Soulful songs were presented by Singers was DardeDilDardeJigar ,pukartachalaHoon Main. Narendra Ingle ,Ho Gaya haiTuzko to PyarSajna Duet song with Jaya Mam., Hotopesachairahtihai, DiyeJaltehainJitendraVerma ,Mujheishq Hai tujhi se solo song , YahihaiTamanna Shankar Dongre.Tum se milnekitamannahai solo song. DilDeewana Bin Sajnake solo song. Raju Adkane . SarkijosarsewohDheereDheere , Jo haalDilka Duet song Rupali Roy Mam and TusharRangari. Koi Mile Gaya TusharRangari, Jaya Dhabekar And Rupali Roy . Tum Agar SamneAabhiJayakaro,Duet song TusharRangari And Jaya Dhabekar .NeeleNeeleAmbar Par solo song.AshokBurde. 15.Aaj kaltere mere pyarkecharche .Hum tum yugyug se ye Geet Milan keGeetrahehai Duet song with Ashok Burde sir and Rupali Roy Mam. Korakagazthayehmannmera Jaya DhabekarAnand Raj Anand , AajMadhoshhuajaaye re Jaya Dhabekar and Anand Raj Anandand many more songs were presented by Singers.

Koi Mile Gaya sung by TusharRangari, Jaya Dhabekar And Rupali Roy received loud applaud from audience. Audience enters in the era of legendary singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , MrTusharRangari, welcome Dr. S SUttarwar , MrLaxmaThokalaBanglore , MranjeevJagtap and thank them for blessings for Versatile Gp. In reply Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of Versatile gpand extend his best wishes to them.

Organisers welcome all viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program and extend their best wishes to Versatile Group .

Anchor Aanand Raj Aananddone his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs. Viewers gave thanksto TusharRangari and Team Versatile for lovely organization and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Program comes to end at 9.15 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

