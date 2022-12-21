Our morcha in Mumbai was Fadnavis-size, says Uddhav

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the latter’s statement calling a morcha of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Mumbai on December 17 “nano size”.

“Our morcha was Devendra Fadnavis-size,” said Thackeray. Thackeray, who continues to be a MLC, visited Vidhan Bhavan in the morning, but did not attend proceedings. Later, while addressing the media in the evening, he said the issues raised during the morcha were of “immense importance”. “We talked about the Karnataka border issue. Then the CM said that he had braved lathis over the issue. But just because you braved lathis then, does not mean you should be quiet now. Even today our Marathi people are facing problems there,” said Thackeray.

