Video: Kin of political leader breaks leg of man over property dispute in Nagpur, cops’ role suspicious

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, family members of a local political leader reportedly broke a leg of a man running a Saoji Restaurant under Bajaj Nagar Police Station on Sunday night over a property dispute. The accused were working on behalf of a local builder who is eyeing on the property of the area, sources said.

While Bajaj Nagar cops have been accused of trying to brush the matter under the carpet, interestingly, the complainant has been compelled to leave the boundaries of Nagpur City Police jurisdiction. The matter came to fore after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

According to sources, a local builder, who is a close aide of a senior political leader of the national party, is set to come up with a luxury complex on the disputed land. By using the kin of another political leader who is close to the senior political leader of the national party, the builder has already vacant around half a dozen houses. However, the Saoji Restaurant owner had refused to vacate his place.

Irked over which, the kin of the political leader attacked the man at his house with hockey sticks. The assailants also broke his leg and threatened him with dire consequences if he didn’t hand over the property. They have also compelled him to leave the city, so that no FIR would be registered in this connection.

However, the CCTV footage blew the lid off the incident.

Watch video here:

