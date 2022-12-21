Video: Amruta Fadnavis calls Modi as new Rashtrapita, likely to spark fresh controversy

Nagpur: At a time when BJP leaders are at receiving end over their statements about great personalities, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a big statement. She has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the new Rashtrapita (Father of the Nation) Amrita Fadnavis has stated that Mahatma Gandhi was the Father of the Nation at that time. Now her statement is likely to spark a new controversy.

From her political digs at Opposition to her witty Twitter posts, from dealing the trolls to passionately pursuing her singing, Amruta Fadnavis was grilled in the Moot Court by Abhivyakti on Tuesday in Nagpur. While wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, Amrita Fadnavis hailed him as India’s new Father of the Nation. The interviewer asked Amrita Fadnavis if Narendra Modi is the Father of the Nation, then who is Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertisement

In her reply, Amrita Fadnavis said, Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation. Narendra Modi is also the new Rashtrapita. Amrita also explained that Mahatma Gandhi was the Father of the Nation at that time.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had made a controversial statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Due to his statement, the political atmosphere in the state has heated up. This statement of the Governor had repercussions everywhere in the state. Not only this, politics was stirring from the streets to Delhi. Then Amrita Fadnavis had defended the Governor.

The session organised by Abhivyakti at Sai Sabhagruha brought out the best of Amruta Fadnavis and evoked laughter on her witty responses. The Court had questions on everything, Amruta Fadnavis hitting headlines for comments on politics, to trolls, to Twitter posts filled with humour and wit. It delved into Amruta’s life, which is more than being a wife to the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

Trolled for her outspokenness, she maintained the same level of decorum as she spoke of the many incidences, her choices and role had been reduced to flame political interests. Accused of commenting on matters of politics to benefit the interests of her husband’s party, Amruta responded with a bold and clear message, “I have my own opinions and thoughts. People very often mistake my words to be Devendra’s thoughts. However, that is not the case. I was always opinionated, competitive and outspoken regardless of my association with Devendra.”

Asked about nit-picking Aditya Thackeray, MLA, as a ‘Reshmi Kida’ on social media, she justified it as a fitting response to his dig at her husband Devendra and said, “My husband is a self-made man, he has worked hard all along the way. Whereas, Aditya was born into it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement