Oscar Fever: Nagpur cops use ‘Naa-to Naa-to’ song to teach privacy lessons!!

Nagpur: With the song “Naatu Naatu” from the 2022 blockbuster RRR making history as the first song from an Indian film to win the Academy Award for Best Song, the Nagpur City Police have used the song to teach privacy lessons to Nagpurians.

The Nagpur City Police Twitter handle uploaded a tweet advising citizens to say “Naa-to” to strangers who ask for their OTP. The witty tweet aimed at teaching privacy lessons to people has gone viral on social media platforms.

It is worth mentioning that “Naatu-Naatu” from RRR won the Oscar in 2023 in the Best Song Category, beating “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Nagpur City Police have been proactive in educating citizens about online safety and privacy. They regularly use social media platforms to share tips on online safety and encourage people to be vigilant about protecting their personal information.

In addition to using popular cultural references such as “Naatu Naatu” to promote privacy lessons, the Nagpur City Police have also organized awareness campaigns and workshops to educate citizens about the importance of online safety.

With the increasing importance of digital technology and the growing threat of cybercrime, the Nagpur City Police’s efforts to educate citizens about online safety and privacy have become more critical than ever. Their proactive approach towards promoting online safety and privacy has been widely appreciated and has helped citizens in Nagpur to be more aware and vigilant about protecting their personal information online.

– Shubham Nagdeve

