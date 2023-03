Nagpur: The Fire and Emergency Services of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) conducted a fire emergency and rescue operation for Bhavan’s B P Vidya Mandir in Trimurti Nagar on Tuesday.

Around 380 people, including students, teachers, and staff, participated in the demonstration. Trimurti Fire Station Officer and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The drive was initiated under the supervision of Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake.

