Published On : Sat, Sep 7th, 2019

Ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from Mahalaxmi idols in Ajni

Nagpur: The festive revelry in Bhusari family at Ajni turned tense when some unidentified thief stole gold jewellery and silver ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh adorned on the idols of Goddess Mahalakshmi at their residence.

The complainant Renuka Ramesh Bhusari (57) told police that Mahalaxmi idols were installed in her house every year.

She and her family members had decorated the idols with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs three lakh. Minutes after Thursday midnight, a thief entered her house from an open door and took away the ornaments from the idols.

On the basis of the complaint, Ajni Police registered a case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

