Published On : Sat, Sep 7th, 2019

Man murdered in Kamptee, accused at large

Nagpur: Tension prevailed in Kamptee area when a 35-year-old man was hacked to death by two men with sharp weapons on Saturday morning. With grievous injuries he was rushed to nearby private health care, where doctors had pronounced him dead.

The deceased identified as Satish Dhamti, a resident of Pili Haweli Chowk was working as sweeper with Kamptee Nagar Parishad.

Police sources said the incident occurred around 6:30 in the morning. When two unidentified accused hacked Dhamti near Diwan Mandir and assaulted him with snap edge weapons. Leaving him lying into pool of blood, the duo then fled the spot and absconding now.

In the meantime, Kamptee police have registered an offence of murder and launched manhunt of accused.

