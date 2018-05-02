Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Orientation Program held for parents at HelloKids-Wonderbeats Intl. Play School

The new session 2019-20 kick started at HelloKids- Wonderbeats Intl Play school,Pratap Nagar with an Orientation Program held for the parents of the new admissions to the Kindergarten. Ms. Siddhi Lalit Dole, the Branch Director, Ms. Shobha Khangan ,Ms. Ashoka Mondal and Ms. Mangla Janjal Teachers were also present. In her welcome address, Ms. Siddhi Lalit Dole greeted the new parents and discussed the Teaching Methodology and highlighted the Effective class practices. The Director urged the parents to freely share their concerns and constructive feedback with the management and teachers.

