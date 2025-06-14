Order on the roads: NMC creates 17,500 parking slots to ease Nagpur traffic

These newly identified zones collectively accommodate over 13,500 two-wheelers and 4,000 four-wheelers, bringing relief to both commuters and pedestrians

Nagpur: In a major step towards reducing traffic congestion and promoting disciplined parking habits among citizens, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has designated 51 strategic street parking zones across the city. These newly identified zones collectively accommodate over 13,500 two-wheelers and 4,000 four-wheelers, bringing relief to both commuters and pedestrians.

As part of the initiative, the NMC has marked parking spots using white painted lines — angled lines for wider roads and parallel lines for narrower lanes. Each two-wheeler slot measures 1m x 2.5m, while four-wheeler slots are sized 5m x 2.5m. The initiative is being carried out under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari.

The NMC had earlier conducted field visits in collaboration with the city’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to assess high-traffic zones. Following these inspections, Dr. Chaudhari directed that proper markings be made to ensure orderly parking on streets.

After surveying 75 major roads across Nagpur, 51 have been finalized for the street parking project. According to Executive Engineer Ravindra Bundhade, the effort has already started receiving a positive response from motorists.

This planned approach is expected to:

• Significantly reduce random and illegal roadside parking

• Alleviate bottlenecks in traffic movement

• Encourage citizens to follow designated parking norms

• Make footpaths safer and more accessible for pedestrians

The NMC has appealed to citizens to use these designated parking spots responsibly and follow traffic rules to contribute to the city’s orderly development.

Key roads identified for street parking:

• From Mate Chowk to Pratap Nagar Chowk

• From Vegetable Market Chowk to Orange City Hospital Chowk

• From Pratap Nagar Chowk to Mangalmurti Chowk

• Bajaj Nagar Chowk to Deendayal Upadhyay Chowk to Aath Rasta Chowk

• Aath Rasta Chowk to Orange City Hospital Chowk

• Chhatrapati Chowk to Orange City Hospital

• Orange City Hospital to Pratap Nagar Chowk

• Orange City Hospital to RPTS Chowk

• Mangalmurti Chowk to London Street Chowk

• Dhantoli Zone Office to Congress Nagar T-point

• Lokmat Chowk to Krishi Boys Hostel to Alankar Chowk

• Ravi Nagar Chowk to Ramnagar Rotary

• Metro Rail House to VCA Ground Chowk

• Laxmi Bhavan Chowk to Ramnagar Rotary

Other Major Locations:

• Ladies Club Chowk to Akashvani Chowk

• Dr. Punjabrao Deshmukh Chowk to VCA Stadium Chowk

• Laxmi Bhavan to Shankar Nagar Chowk

• Opposite NMC Office: Bata Shop to Crossword Shop

• General Awari Chowk to Reshimbagh Chowk

• Medical Square to Krida Chowk

• Bhande Plot Chowk to Tukdoji Chowk

• Medical Chowk to Mata Mandir

• Manewada Chowk to Tukdoji Chowk to Rajkamal Chowk

• SD Hospital Chowk to Gurudev Nagar Chowk via Sangam Talkies

• Tiranga Chowk to Kamgar Nagar Chowk to Agyaram Devi Chowk to Kapus Bazar

• Medical Square westward till road ends

• Kamgar Nagar Chowk to Medical Chowk to Ashok Chowk to Medical College Main Gate

• Chandramani Chowk to Rameshwari Chowk to Shatabdi Chowk

• Baidyanath Chowk to Ashok Nagar Chowk

• Tiranga Chowk to Sakkardara Road

• Jagnade Chowk to Middle Ring Road T-point

• Bhande Plot Chowk to Jagnade Chowk to Itwari Telephone Exchange Chowk

• Chitnis Park Chowk to Railway Station T-point

• Rani Durgavati Chowk to Marwadi Chowk

• Telephone Exchange to Chapru Nagar Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk to Vaishnodevi Chowk to Prajapati Chowk

• Vardhaman Chowk to Shivaji Chowk to Bhim Chowk

• Vaishnodevi Chowk to Shastrinagar Chowk

• Kamal Chowk to Vaishali Nagar

• Cantonment T-point to Taj Auliya Baba Chowk and till Katol Road Sub Post Office Junction

• Jaripatka Police Station to Bhim Chowk

This initiative is a vital step toward transforming Nagpur into a more organized, pedestrian-friendly, and commuter-compliant city.

