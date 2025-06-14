Another murder shocks Nagpur: Scrap shop guard killed; attack caught on CCTV

Advertisement



Nagpur: The wave of murders in Nagpur continues unabated, with yet another gruesome incident shaking the city late Friday night. In a chilling crime, a security guard named Abdul, posted at a scrap shop in the Nandanvan police jurisdiction, was brutally beaten to death with iron rods by unidentified assailants. The entire attack was captured on CCTV.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 am near Satpuda Bar. A car stopped in front of the establishment, and the assailants got out and stormed into the nearby scrap shop where Abdul was on duty. Without warning, they launched a savage assault, striking him repeatedly with iron rods. Believing him to be dead, they dragged his blood-soaked body and dumped it under a bed before fleeing the scene.

Owner witnessed attack live on CCTV, rushed to spot

The shop owner, monitoring the CCTV feed from home, witnessed the horrifying attack in real time. He immediately rushed to the location and found Abdul lying in a pool of blood. The victim was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police were informed of the incident around 4 am on Saturday. A team from Nandanvan Police Station reached the scene, conducted a spot inspection, and seized the CCTV footage for investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the attackers and trace their vehicle, but no substantial leads have emerged so far.

This murder is yet another grim reminder of the rising crime rate in Nagpur. The recent spate of killings has raised serious concerns, with this case highlighting how emboldened criminals continue to act with apparent disregard for the law.

