NMC running on God’s mercy, says BJP’s Joshi; Congress cries loot under admin rule

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is now functioning on “God’s mercy,” remarked BJP MLC Sandeep Joshi in a scathing critique after inspecting several areas across the city. Speaking to residents and listening to their grievances, Joshi expressed strong displeasure over piled-up garbage, lack of regular sanitation, and declining civic services.

His remarks have raised a critical question: who is accountable for the present state of affairs?

For the past ten years, the BJP has ruled the NMC, and the state government is also BJP-led. More importantly, Nagpur is the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In such a scenario, if the city’s condition is truly left to divine intervention, doesn’t it reflect the failure of BJP’s governance? Citizens are now openly raising this concern.

Congress MLA Vikas Thakre slams civic administration

Amid this backdrop, Congress MLA Vikas Thakre also launched a fierce attack on the NMC’s administrative machinery. “For the past three years, the civic body has been under administrative rule. Common citizens are being charged money for getting their work done,” he alleged.

Thakre further said that it is the corporation’s duty to provide quality services to Nagpurians—not to exploit them. Many development works across the city remain stalled, he added.

With civic elections approaching, such fiery statements and political blame games are intensifying. However, it is the deteriorating state of civic amenities that continues to trouble the common citizens of Nagpur the most.

