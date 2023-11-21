Bonus for paddy to be announced in Nagpur Winter Session: CM Shinde

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday that a bonus for paddy crop will be announced in the upcoming Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature to be held in Nagpur in December.

Speaking at a Shasan Aplya Dari (government at your doorstep) programme in Bhandara, Shinde, in a jibe at the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) said that his tripartite ‘Mahayuti’ government (comprising of Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party faction) believed that the best response to criticism was through work.

Advertisement

“The Mahayuti government will announce a bonus for paddy crop in the Winter Session to be held in Nagpur next month. We are planning to bring about 8,000 to 10,000 hectare of land under irrigation in the State very soon,” said Shinde.

“The Opposition realises the ground is slipping from beneath their feet. The present government’s schemes related to health care, waiver of the MSRTC ticket fare for women among other things are greatly helping the common citizen. The CM Relief Fund has distributed Rs 140 crore to eligible persons since the government took over in June last year, while this amount was barely Rs 2.5 crore under the previous MVA regime,” said Shinde.

“Our Mahayuti Government is the government of common people and we stand with them. Shasan Aplya Dari programme is an ambitious people-oriented programme of Maharashtra Government in which our efforts are to take the benefits of various administrative schemes to the doorstep of people. Today a large number of people got the benefits of government schemes. Bhandara and Gondia are major paddy cultivation belts and it’s the demand of all to have a bonus for paddy. The demand is made by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada will take care of it. I want to assure that the decision on bonus for paddy will be taken during the Winter Session of the State Assembly at Nagpur,” asserted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde was addressing the mammoth gathering at Shasan Aplya Dari programme organised at Chaitanya Police Ground in Bhandar. Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Guardian Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit, MP Sunil Mendhe, MLAs Raju Karemore (Tumsar), Narendra Bhondekar (Bhandara), former ministers Dr Parinay Fuke, Nana Panchbudhe, former MPs Madhukar Kukade, Shishupal Patle, ex-MLC Rajendra Jain, DIG Tshering Dorje, Collector Yogesh Kumbhejkar, Zilla Parishad CEO Sameer Kurtkoti, Superintendent of Police Lohit Matani were prominently present on the occasion.

Speaking further, CM Shinde assured that the government is positive for the rehabilitation of Gosikhurd project-affected people and also on Maratha reservation. He said that Bhandara is blessed with abundance of natural wealth. The district was also known for its brass production and administration is looking for the possibility of having a Brass Cluster. The date for e-survey of crops had been extended till November 30 to help cover all the farmers.

Shinde also said that Samruddhi Mahamarg is being extended up to Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli. He also informed that under the programme government has reached out the benefits of various administrative schemes to 1.84 lakh people in the State. “Like PM Shetkari Sanman Yojana, the State Government is also giving benefits of Rs6,000 annually for the farmers under Namo Shetkari Sanman Yojana. The condition of ration cards for Ayushman Yojana is removed and now every person can get the benefits of free health care up to Rs 5 lakh.

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that their ‘Mahayuti Sarkar’ is committed for the people and the government will take the benefits of various government schemes to the doorstep of the people in Mission Mode. He informed that work to connect feeders of agriculture connections with solar power will be carried out in the next two years and this will help power supply to the farmers round the clock.

“Bhandara is a district of lakes, forest and paddy, we are trying to boost the tourism potential along with industrial growth of the district. Total 1.66 lakh farmers had taken the benefit of Re 1 crop insurance scheme. The scheme is meant to bring much respite for the farmers. Our government is in discussion to raise the honorarium of Anganwadi Sevika, Asha Sevika, Police Patil and others for OBCs. Government has started the Modi Awaas Yojana under which the target is to give benefits to 10 lakh OBC and 5 lakh homes for SC and ST beneficiaries. We have started Water Tourism worth Rs 352 crore at Ambhora in Bhandara to generate job opportunities for local people. Gosikhurd is an ambitious project for the government and our efforts are to complete the project by the end of 2024,” Fadnavis said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in his speech, informed that the government has started an all inclusive insurance scheme. Government has approved 47,63,000 applications for insurance benefits and till date benefits of Rs 965 crore have been distributed. This ‘Mahayuti’ government is people-oriented and committed to work for the welfare of the common men.

Guardian Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit informed that the direct or indirect benefits had reached out with 50 to 60 percent people in the district through Shasan Aplya Dari programme . He spoke of the potentiality of Bhandara district in tourism, industrialisation and other sectors, putting forth the demand for all round growth of the district. He also put forth a demand to expedite the work of the proposed government medical college in Bhandara.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement