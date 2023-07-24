Orange City PRO Dravekar honoured with Lokmanya Tilak Sanman-2023

Nagpur: In recognition of his remarkable contributions to both the fields of Journalism and Public Relations, Sachin Dravekar, the esteemed Head of Public Relations & Communications at Orange City Water, was honoured with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Sanman-2023. The award was bestowed upon him by the Vidarbha Sewa Samiti (VSS), Nagpur, during a distinguished ceremony attended by eminent personalities from the realm of Public Relations.

Sachin Dravekar’s unwavering commitment and outstanding achievements in Journalism and Public Relations were acknowledged and celebrated during the Lokmanya Tilak Sanman-2023 ceremony. The award serves as a tribute to his significant contributions to the respective fields, signifying his dedication to fostering meaningful communication and engagement with the public.

The felicitation ceremony took place in Nagpur, with the esteemed presence of Super Cop Sanjay Purandare, a prominent figure in law enforcement. It was under his gracious hand that Sachin Dravekar received the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Sanman-2023 award. Dr. Anand Nirban, the Head of Vidarbha Sewa Samiti, graced the occasion, adding to the reverence of the event.

The ceremony witnessed the gathering of several accomplished Public Relations professionals who joined to extend their heartfelt congratulations to Sachin Dravekar. The event provided a platform for like-minded professionals to exchange ideas and foster camaraderie within the industry, ultimately contributing to the enhancement of the field.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sachin Dravekar has exemplified excellence in both Journalism and Public Relations. His role as Head of Public Relations & Communications at Orange City Water has been marked by his ability to effectively communicate vital information to the public, ensuring transparency and understanding between the organization and its stakeholders.

