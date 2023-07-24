MSEDCL, PWD officials, two others booked over senior citizen’s electrocution in Nagpur

Nagpur: An Executive Engineer of Saibaba Nagar branch of MSEDCL, a Junior Engineer of PWD, and two others were booked by Hudkeshwar police in the case of death of a 67-year old man. The man was electrocuted last month by an electric connection which was illegally put up on a residential plot.

The deceased was Kanhaiyalal Ramchandraji Matale (67), resident of Heritage Society, Umred Road, Hudkeshwar. According to the police, the residential plot belonged to a firm known as Saraswat Inkratik. To secure the plot, wire fencing had been installed around it. However, some persons in the area engaged in illegal activities by connecting electricity to the fencing wire.

On June 23, when Kanhaiyalal Matale was on a walk in the morning to observe the construction of a neighbouring house when he came in contact with the fencing. As it was raining he got electrocuted and lost consciousness. He was rushed for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation revealed that the illegal electrical connection had caused the accident. On the basis of complaint filed by the victim’s son, Hudkeshwar police have registered a case under Sections 304(A) and 34 of Indian Penal Code against the officials and Ravidra Gulabrao Kothe, a partner of Saraswat Inkratic, and Karan Wairagade, a resident of Dighori.

