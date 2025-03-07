Orange City Junior Chamber hosts training on mind management

Advertisement



Nagpur: Orange City Junior Chamber (OCJC) recently conducted an insightful training session on Mind Management, titled “Man Se Manobal Tak.” The session aimed to empower members with practical techniques to strengthen the mind and enhance mental resilience.

Under the leadership of JC Aman Singhi, OCJC’s current President, the event featured Dr. Swati Sarda as the expert trainer. She provided valuable insights on overcoming negativity, developing mental strength, and making small yet impactful habit changes. The session also covered goal-setting strategies, including the effectiveness of breaking down larger objectives into smaller, achievable steps.

The program saw an enthusiastic participation of over 25 members. JC Sushant Mukherjee served as the Project Director, while JC Dev Jangid took on the role of Project Secretary. Several esteemed governing body members were also present, including JC Jyoti Patil, JC Sumit Agrawal, JC Riya Kothari, JC Devanshu Fulwani, JC Juhi Bafna, JC Param Dugar, JC Vatsal Kothari, and JC Sarthank Singhi.

The event reinforced OCJC’s commitment to personal and professional development, equipping members with essential skills for a balanced and resilient mindset.