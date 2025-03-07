Delay in salary triggers chaos in Nagpur Police Department; officers, employees distressed

Advertisement



Nagpur: Officers and employees of the Nagpur Police Department are facing a severe financial crisis as their salaries for this month have not yet been credited. The delay in salary disbursement has disrupted their financial stability, affecting their monthly expenses, EMI payments, and essential household expenditures.

The delay has caused widespread dissatisfaction among police personnel, who anxiously check their mobile phones every day, hoping for a salary credit message from the bank — only to face disappointment. Several police officers have expressed their distress, stating that the financial crunch has left them struggling to meet household expenses, pay their children’s school fees, and manage loan EMIs and other essential costs.

Relief is expected soon

According to sources, the salaries are expected to be released soon. However, until then, officers and employees remain under immense mental stress. Many are even praying for an early salary disbursement to ease their financial burden.

A ‘bittersweet’ situation in the department

The current situation in the Police Department is akin to a “bittersweet” experience. While there is hope that salaries will be credited soon, the prolonged delay has left personnel anxious and frustrated.

Senior police officials have urged higher authorities to expedite the salary release to provide much-needed relief to employees so they can carry out their duties without financial worries.

– Ravikant Kamble