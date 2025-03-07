Shobha Memorial Women Journalist of the year Award goes to The Hitvada’s Aasawari Shenolikar

Advertisement



Nagpur: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8, women journalists from Nagpur will be felicitated in a special event organized jointly by the Nagpur Working Journalists’ Association, Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust, and Nagpur Press Club. The event will take place on March 8, 2025, at 5 pm at Press Club, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

The program will be presided over by Astha Godbole Karlekar, Director of the South Central Zone Cultural Centre, while Suvarna Pande, Director of Maharashtra Accounts and Finance Services, will be the special guest.

During the ceremony, the ‘Stree Gaurav Puraskar’ for contributions to the social sector will be presented to senior social activist Geetatai Mahajan. Additionally, the ‘Journalist of the Year’ award, instituted in memory of Shobha Vinod, wife of veteran Editor S.N. Vinod, will be awarded to Asavari Shenolikar, Deputy Editor at The Hitavada.

Women journalists receiving honours this year include:

• Shrutika Zade (UCN)

• Vandana Soni (Dainik Bhaskar)

• Pragati Khandelwal (Times of India)

• Meenakshi Bangali (Hitavada)

• Sharada Shripad Aparajit (Journalist’s Wife Category)

Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust and Press Club President Pradeep Kumar Maitra, Nagpur Working Journalists’ Association President and Press Club Secretary Brahmashankar Tripathi, and General Secretary of Tilak Patrakar Bhavan and Nagpur Working Journalists’ Association Shirish Borkar have extended an invitation to attend the event.