Orange Alert Issued for East Vidarbha; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast

Advertisement



Nagpur: After a brief lull, the monsoon has regained momentum across Vidarbha, bringing intermittent showers to several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now upgraded its earlier Yellow Alert to an Orange Alert for parts of East Vidarbha, including Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, and Chandrapur, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds between July 23 and 25.

For West Vidarbha, the IMD has retained the Yellow Alert, anticipating moderate rainfall during the same period.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to officials, monsoon winds have intensified over the Arabian Sea, which will likely cause widespread rainfall across Konkan, Vidarbha, and Marathwada regions over the next four days. A low-pressure area is also forming over the Bay of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation, further boosting rainfall activity in the region.

The IMD has advised residents and local administrations in alert zones to take necessary precautions.