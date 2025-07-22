Nagpur RPF Rescues Missing 11-Year-Old Under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’

Nagpur: In a swift and compassionate action under “Operation Nanhe Farishte,” the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Nagpur Railway Station safely rescued an 11-year-old missing boy who was found wandering alone and visibly scared on the premises.

The incident occurred on July 20 around 11:50 am, when RPF Inspector received a photo and alert about a missing child. Acting on the tip, ASI B.K. Sarpate and Constable Pintu Kumar, who were patrolling Platform No. 3, located the child matching the description.

Upon initial questioning, the boy was unable to provide any family details and only stated that he was alone. He was immediately brought to the RPF post, where further inquiry was conducted in the presence of Childline representatives.

In a heart-wrenching account, the child revealed that he had gone out to play on July 19, when he was abducted by two unknown individuals who covered his face and forcefully took him away. When he regained consciousness, he found himself at Thane Railway Station, from where he boarded a train to Nagpur.

A kidnapping complaint had already been lodged at the APMC Police Station in Navi Mumbai, and the concerned authorities were duly informed. The boy also expressed his wish to reunite with his parents.

After completing all necessary documentation and medical examination, the child was safely handed over to a child care institution as per legal procedure.

The RPF Nagpur’s prompt and sensitive response has drawn widespread appreciation for its humane approach in safeguarding a vulnerable child.