Published On : Wed, Jul 13th, 2022

Video: Nagpurians rejoice as Ambazari lake overflows!

Nagpur: While incessant rains wreak havoc in Second Capital of the State, exposing the shabby monsoon affairs of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), citizens on the other hand were rejoice due to Ambazari Lake overflow here, on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people thronged Ambazari Lake by the Wednesday afternoon to enjoy the serene view. Youths were seen clicking selfies and enjoying fun outdoor after overnight rains that lashed Nagpur district.

Watch video here:

