Oppose for drinking, two men thrash PSI

Nagpur: In an alarming incident in reported in the city, a Police Sub-Inspector attach to Ambazari police station was allegedly beaten by two men after he had reprimanded them for drinking and smoking in Futala Lake premises on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, the sleuths of Ambazari was patrolling on Tuesday night when they found accused Rajesh Gopal Parteki (42) and Atul Rajkumar Denge (32) both residents of Juna Futala Kunbi Mohalla drinking roadside. Following which cops immediately detained them and rushed for Ambazari police. However, in the midway accused duo started drinking and when PSI S B Jadav intervened into the matter the irate men thrashed the cop inside the police van.

Cops have arrested both the accused with the charges of assault, criminal intimidation and obstructing a police officer from dispensing his duty.