Gittikhadan police seizes forbidden pan masala, scented tobacco worth 6 lakh, one arrested

Nagpur: In a significant action against illegal transportation of pan masala and tobacco, Gittikhadan police on Wednesday seized a truck carrying prohibited pan masala along with scented tobacco collectively worth Rs 6 lakh and arrested one accused.

According to police sources, cops received a tip-off that a truck carrying illegal pan masala from Dhabha district has set to enter the city boundary via Katol road. The sleuths of Gittikhadan police subsequently laid trap between Dhaba road and Katol and seized the objectionable vehicle. During the interrogation, the accused identified as Yogesh Ramsingh Tomar (32), a resident of Seminary Hills told cops that the vehicle carrying goods of chocolates. However, when the police inspected the truck they found sacks of vimal pan masala and scented tobacco.

Cops have booked accused Yogesh under relevant Sections of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

The drive was supervised under the supervision of DCP Zone 2 Chinamay Pandit and ACP Vijaykumar Marathe.

Senior PI Satish Gurav, PI S S Adhau, PSI Sajid Ahmad, constables Yuvraj Dhole, Sheik Imran, Santosh Upadhyay, Ashish Yawankar, Ishank Aatew played important role in the arrest drive.