Advertisement

Nagpur: Continuing its aggressive crackdown on narcotics under Operation Thunder, Nagpur Police’s Tehsil Police Station has arrested two alleged drug peddlers in separate operations and seized MD (Mephedrone) powder, mobile phones and a vehicle collectively worth around Rs 5 lakh. Investigators have also uncovered suspected links to a Hyderabad-based drug supply network.

The action was carried out under the directions of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal, who has intensified the city’s anti-drug campaign to dismantle narcotics trafficking networks.

Gold Rate June 24 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,300 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,23,700/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In the first operation, police personnel on patrol acted on a specific tip-off and apprehended Mohammed Sufiyan, son of Mohammed Nasir (25), near the Railway Quarters in the Tehsil police limits. A search of the accused led to the recovery of 12 grams of MD powder, valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh. Police alleged that he was carrying the contraband with the intention of selling it for financial gain.

In another operation conducted near Mayo Hospital, police arrested Mohammed Shayan Nadeem Saifi (28) during routine patrolling. Officers recovered around 4 grams of MD powder, along with a mobile phone and a car, with the total value of the seized property estimated at Rs 4 lakh.

Advertisement

Both accused have been booked under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have been taken into custody.

During the preliminary investigation, police discovered that one of the cases has suspected links to a Hyderabad-based drug trafficking network. Investigators are now working to identify the suppliers, trace the distribution chain and uncover the broader interstate nexus behind the illegal narcotics trade.

Nagpur Police said the crackdown under Operation Thunder will continue with sustained action against drug peddlers and syndicates in a bid to curb the availability of narcotic substances and protect the city’s youth from drug abuse.

Advertisement

रेशीमबाग परिसर के एक भोजनालय में हुई चोरी... #nagpurnews #crime #newsupdate #accusedarrested... जीजा की गंदी नज़र ने तोड़ा रिश्तों का भरोसा... #nagpurnews #crime #newsupdate... नागपुर में गिटार टीचर पर पोक्सो का केस #nagpurnews #crime #newsupdate #accusedarrested... शादी में गया परिवार, पीछे से घर साफ ! #nagpurnews #crime #newsupdate... ₹3.56 करोड़ से ₹125 करोड़! मुआवज़ा घोटाले का बड़ा दावा #newsupdate #news... ऑपरेशन थंडर में दो एमडी तस्कर गिरफ्तार #nagpurnews #crime #md #taskar #newsupdate

×